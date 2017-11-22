Real estate has always been a haven for the independent — and especially for the ambitious, driven people who decide to forge their own paths and found their own brokerages. When you decide to be independent, however, you’re losing access to franchisor assets and resources, and the indie broker’s path can sometimes feel isolated, lonely and all-uphill.

Now, you can network and learn from your colleagues at the Indie Broker Summit, where indie brokers from large and small markets with a different way of doing things will gather for a full day of educational programming and opportunities to make one-on-one connections. It’s happening on Monday, January 22, as part of Inman Connect New York, January 22 through 26 at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square.

Other indie brokers from all over the country will take the stage to talk about navigating threats and seizing opportunities specific to running an independent brokerage. You will learn:

What new trends and market shifts you need to keep on your radar to stay competitive

Why the indie broker route is worth the struggle

How other brokers would handle an agent problem in hot-seat coaching sessions

The ways broker lead programs are changing the game and what you need to do to stay in that game yourself

Whether you should worry about independent contractor status disappearing — and what to do if it does

What the big brands like Keller Williams, Compass and Redfin are doing to capture market share in your area and how you can compete with them

How to think about employee compensation creatively (and where compensation trends are taking the industry as a whole)

Tips for improving agent morale and productivity, which also improves your recruiting and retention efforts

What’s happening in the world of consolidations and mergers and how you can react as an indie player

How iBuyer platforms like Opendoor and Offerpad are innovating and whether you need to shift gears to accommodate their strategies

What you need to do to empower your agents

There will also be a networking session where you can meet your fellow indie brokers and collaborative sessions where you can ask questions and get answers from experts.

If you’ve chosen the path of the indie broker, then you’ll need to give yourself some of the resources and assets that the big brands offer — and you’ll learn strategies and tactics for exactly how to do that at the day-long Indie Broker Summit. It’s a must-do for any indie broker serious about leveling up in 2018.

