Watch Rainy Hake Austin (executive vice president and COO, Alain Pinel Realtors), Jamie Williams (VP marketing, Surterre Properties) and Cody Vichinsky (co-ounder and president, Bespoke Real Estate) on the Inman Connect stage with moderator Marc Davison (chief creative, 1000Watt) as they discuss what they've done to push the limits of marketing and branding, and how those actions keep their indie brokerage ahead of the curve and competition. ...
