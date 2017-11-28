Imagine being just 22 years old and stepping into the role of broker-owner or manager of a company full of baby boomers who have decades of experience ahead of you. This was the picture set by moderator Bernice Ross at Inman Connect, and the reality of Executive Vice President and COO of Alain Pinel Realtors Rainy Hake Austin and Manager and Founding Partner of Partners Trust in Malibu Sarah Kosasky. Listen in to hear these two millennial managers share what it's like to be the youngest executive an office full of seasoned agents, and what it took to earn the trust of those agents....