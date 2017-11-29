How to use predictive analytics to boost your marketing

"What does mean for you in real estate? How is this going to actually help your business?" asked SmartZip's Jonathan McGowan on stage at Inman Connect. "Because its great to have really cool information, but if you can't monetize that -- if it doesn't make your business better or improve your life in some way -- it's not valuable." Listen in for a crash course on big data and predictive analytics from someone who has been immersed in that world for the last seven years, and learn to make these tools work for your farm and boost your marketing power....