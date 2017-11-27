Do more for your agents and you’ll reap the benefits

Paul Barbagelata of Barbagelata Real Estate Group and Jennifer Kjellgren of Intown Expert Realty have both cultivated an indie brokerage culture worth chatting about. These broker-owners aren't afraid of taking risks, they jump at every opportunity to serve their community and agent happiness and quality of life are always top priority. They use their brick and mortar to connect with those in the area, whether it be by heading a neighborhood watch program or lending their retail space to local artists, and they dedicate time to in-office socializing (and winding down with a glass of wine once in a while). Together, all these things and more create a business people love working for. Listen in to hear more about what Barbagelata and Kjellgren are doing to stay ahead of the competition and keep their retention rate high while remaining small....