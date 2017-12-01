Why agents shouldn’t shun the new-home sector

Doug Dunlap has done a lot of things over his 30-year real estate career in the Puget Sound area in Washington State. He’s been a real estate broker and home builder. He’s co-founded and was managing broker of three real estate firms, and he co-founded two successful home building companies. And now he’s an author. Dunlap’s self-published book, Presale Home Concepts 101, has three sections -- one each for homebuyers, builders and real estate pros, the latter aimed toward those who want to expand their sales and listing opportunities. The book is aimed at real estate agents who normally shun the new-home sector. And it’s particularly timely now when decent existing homes for sale are becoming more scarce every day and builders are boosting production to fill the void. Unfortunately, as the 79-year-old author sees it, “many agents and builders are working against each other rather than together to provide information, construction details and top-notch customer se...