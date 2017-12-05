Real estate hires and promotions: December 2017

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with additional hires.

LoanLogics promotes Craig Riddell to executive vice president, chief business officer

Technology leader in loan quality management and performance analytics LoanLogics announced December 4 that former senior vice president and chief business development officer Craig Riddell has been promoted to executive vice president, chief business officer.

In his new role, Riddell will be tasked with developing and solidifying relationships with LoanLogics’ largest clientele, developing the company’s LoanHd AppQ Network of data services and integration partners, and overseeing the company’s account management and consulting services teams.

“LoanLogics stands as a leader in regulatory technology for the mortgage industry, which is a key aspect for the advancement of the evolving digital mortgage environment,” Riddell said.

“I look forward to my new role helping clients and partners as they move toward more digitization and the enormous opportunity we have as a company to improve loan quality and acurarcy while driving operational costs down.”

Since joining the company 10 years ago, the 25-year veteran of the real estate finance industry and recipient of the 2016 HousingWire Vanguard Award has successfully implemented all LoanLogics solutions, including the LoanHd Loan Quality Management platform.

“Craig knows our customers better than anybody at LoanLogics and his contributions to our growth as a company have been invaluable,” said LoanLogics President and CEO Brian Fitzpatrick.

“As we continue our market penetration and bring new and innovative products to the market, Craig will be engaged more deeply in a broader set of responsibilities across our business so we may continue to solve the industry’s biggest loan quality and risk management challenges,” Fitzpatrick added.

