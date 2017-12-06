Realtor.com rentals will now be powered by Apartment List

As homeownership becomes an elusive dream for a growing number of Americans, real estate portals are bolstering their rental search capabilities. Move Inc., the parent company of realtor.com and Doorsteps.com, announced this morning that starting January 1 both sites will be working exclusively with San Francisco-based Apartment List to power their apartment community listings. Apartment List takes over providing realtor.com with rental listings from CoStar's Apartments.com. (CoStar's attempted acquisition of ForRent.com, meanwhile, was recently halted by the government). Apartment List, which has both multifamily rental communities and individual listings, attracts 5 million unique users every month in 40 cities nationwide while realtor.com and Doorsteps.com collectively attract 5 million renters every month. Apartment List currently counts 3.8 million rental listings, a number that grew 50 percent this year. It is expecting its share of U.S. leases to grow by 285 percent i...