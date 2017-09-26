Homes.com now features rentals from Apartment List

Prospective renters perusing popular search portal Homes.com will now come across listings for U.S. rental communities from Apartment List, an online rental marketplace. A new partnership between the two companies "combines Homes.com’s audience and reach with Apartment List’s best-in-class user experience and platform," Homes.com said in a press release. The listings from Apartment List, which Homes.com called the "fastest-growing rental marketplace," represent multifamily rental communities of more than 100 units. They augment Homes.com's existing inventory of rental listings for individual units. “Homes.com is excited to partner with Apartment List to offer consumers searching for their next home a best-in-class rental search experience,” said David Mele, president of Homes.com, in a statement. “This strategic collaboration offers added exposure and will drive more qualified consumers to Apartment List rental communities.” Source: Homes.com In November...
