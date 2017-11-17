What design elements are millennials looking for in a home?

With millennials becoming the largest segment of homebuyers, it’s critical for homesellers and their real estate agents to know their design preferences. Thanks to the 2017 Taylor Morris Consumer Survey, we know what recent and prospective millennial homebuyers are into.
The 2017 Taylor Morris Survey, conducted by Wakefield Research, surveyed 1,000 American adults who have purchased a home in the past three years or who are likely to purchase a new home in the next three years.
