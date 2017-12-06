The 7 biggest mistakes startups make and how to avoid them

"The joy and challenge of a startup is there's an infinite array of problems that you're facing at any one time," said General Partner at Canaan Partners Rich Boyle on the Inman stage. Boyle, along with angel investor John Helm and Re/Max Gold team lead Nicole Solari elaborated on seven of the biggest mistakes startups make: choosing bad investors, running out of money, not identifying your problem, handing out titles, adopting technology without testing it, hiring the wrong people and doing too much at once. Listen in to hear their take on these mistakes, and the invaluable advice that will prevent you from making them. ...