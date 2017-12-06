What you should know before you start a brokerage

Starting a brokerage requires many steps, from choosing driven partners and planning your business model to recruiting agents and cultivating an attractive culture. It can be difficult for new broker-owners to navigate this new path without a misstep or two, which is why speakers Gretchen Pearson (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties), Vanessa Bergmark (Red Oak Realty), Colleen Badagliacco (Legacy Real Estate and Associates) and Judi Keenholtz (Empire Realty Associates) took to the stage at Inman Connect to share best practices and mistakes to avoid when starting the brokerage ownership journey. Listen in for advice on overcoming the financial stresses, identifying your "why" and staying on the cutting edge of the industry....