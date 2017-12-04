With each passing year, multiple listing services (MLSs) strive to identify and improve their weaknesses while steadily continuing successful business practices. So what exactly are their weaknesses? And what are the strengths that keep them progressing? Watch moderator Marilyn Wilson (Founding Partner, Wav Group) on the Inman stage with panelists Craig Cheatham (President and CEO, The Realty Alliance), Denee Evans (CEO, Council of Multiple Listing Services) and James Harrison (President and CEO, MLSListings Inc.) as they discuss this topic and leave the audience with actionable strategies and key takeaways for addressing issues with their brokerages....