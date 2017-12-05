Diminishing returns: Are brokers becoming irrelevant?

Am I relevant? If so, how do I stay relevant. If not, how do I become relevant? These are the questions many indie brokerage owners ask themselves. Moderator Bill Lublin (CEO, Century 21 Advantage Gold) discussed this topic with speakers Sam DeBord (Managing Broker, Coldwell Banker Danforth), Jeff Corbett (Director, Moderne Ventures), Christopher Lazarus (Principal Broker, COO, Sellect Realty) and Laurel Starks (Realtor, Keller Williams) on stage at Inman Connect. Listen in to hear why brokerages may be in danger of causing their own demise, and what they can do to avoid such a fate....