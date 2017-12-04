These 3 savvy entrepreneurs are shaking up the status quo

Starting a company is no easy feat, and there are no shortcuts. "It's going to take three to five years," said Melissa Kwan, co-founder and CEO of tech company Spacio. "... It's going to be a really tough road, so surround yourself with really amazing people that propel you, that are positive, that give you energy, that support you to keep going." Kwan, along with Seize the Market CEO Christine Lee and Giveback Homes Co-Founder Caroline Pinal shared a world of knowledge with the Inman Connect audience, from what inspired their startup to their biggest challenges. Listen in to hear these three successful entrepreneurs tell their story and empower viewers to move forward (wisely) with their own ideas....