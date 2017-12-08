Why does Compass keep winning?

Jeff Lowe, Chicago’s top-producing broker, was finishing a stationary bike workout when the emails started flying in on Thursday morning. News that the SoftBank Vision Fund had agreed to a $450 million investment into real estate brokerage Compass -- claimed to be the largest real estate tech investment in U.S. history -- was sending ripples throughout the industry. “When I heard about it, I was actually at the gym, and tons of people forwarded me information about it,” said Lowe, who just recently brought his team of 14 agents to Compass after a decade with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “It was exciting -- and the timing was great for us.” Momentum was already strong with the November launch of Compass’s first-ever Chicago location. But the announcement that SoftBank Vision, a $100 billion tech fund backed by leading international financiers, had pledged a record-setting amount to Compass surely reinforced Lowe’s decision to entrust his longtime team at the ...