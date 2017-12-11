Imagine a room full of creative, smart and clever real estate nerds. That is Hacker Connect, where 500 of the savviest real estate tech professionals will convene all day on Monday, January 22, in New York City at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, Times Square to solve problems, share insights and learn from each other.

Hacker Connect will be kicked off by moderators Adi Pavlovic (director of KW Labs, Keller Williams) and Katie Ragusa (vice president of product, Tribus) who will share their top ten trends for the coming year.

The keynote address — “Internet of things: What is next?” — will be delivered by scientist, musician and inventor Dr. Kate Stone. Imagine, for example, a keyboard on your belt or a physical book that renders definitions on your laptop. We’ll hear what’s next with the Internet of things, and what to pay attention to in 2018.

After that, the agenda is full of meaty issues that the real estate tech crowd cannot afford to miss, including:

Cool stuff Opendoor is inventing

From new ways to open doors to clever inventions to authenticate customers, Opendoor is a lab for real estate innovation.

– Zain Memon, director, Opendoor

Technology to identify and track us is moving at warp speed. Which of these technologies are entering the real estate market and how will they work?

-Andrew Gowasack CEO, Trust Stamp

Plug and play is critical, but what is new that makes APIs easier and what are some technologies coming into the market?

-LD Salmanson, CEO, Cherre

-Nic Cavigilano, senior engineer, RealScout

Suddenly technology breakthroughs are taking urban planning and development by storm — what can we expect? Better cities?

-Bryan Copley, CEO CityBldr

Here are some simple tricks, apps and breakthroughs that will make your agents better at their jobs.

-Mike O’Toole, CTO, Nestio

How to make it easier, more cost effective and workable to connect two systems.

-Stefan Martinovich, REBNY

-Shane Farkas, CTO, The Agency RE

The big guns are working on cool new stuff — what is it and how do you tap into these product breakthroughs?

-Scott Shapiro, client partner, Facebook

-Paul Watson, Google

-Todd Callow, senior director, realtor.com

No longer a needle in a haystack, ready homebuyers and sellers are at our fingerprints. What are the latest breakthroughs in finding your next customer easily?

– Andrew Sheh, CTO, Remine

It is sitting there, it has value and it wants to go work for you. How to make it happen.

-Josh Vickery, The Squarefoot

-Cary Hatton Sylvester, vice president, Vast.com

If you work in real estate technology and have an interest in the future of what tech can do to help you and your customers, we look forward to seeing you there.

Tickets are selling out quickly, so be sure to register today to save your seat.

