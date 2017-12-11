The economy is booming and the housing market is red hot, but the background noise from Washington, D.C., is so shrill some days that you just can’t think straight — and it can create uncertainty that’ll drive your clients crazy.

SAVE MY SEAT

How do we tone down the noise?

At Inman Connect New York, on January 24 and 25, two wicked-smart media women will show us the way. (Full disclosure: we do expect a fun but raucous debate, so fasten your seatbelt.)

First, CNN political commentator Sally Kohn will deliver her talk, “Why is there so much f&*king hate in the world? (And what can we do to stop it?)”

She promises to help us find civil discourse in an uncivil world. Her new book is titled, “The Opposite of Hate: A Field Guide to Repairing Our Humanity.”

The 40-year-old Kohn is an American liberal political commentator, community organizer, and founder and chief executive officer of the Movement Vision Lab, a grassroots think tank that focuses on far left, liberal, progressive and radical ideas and positions.

Kohn was a contributor for the Fox News Channel and now regularly appears as a political commentator on CNN.

Her writing can be found in publications like The Washington Post and USA Today.

Then, on Thursday, January 25, ABC News political commentator Kristen Soltis Anderson will give a talk entitled, “Have we lost our g&*#amn minds? (And where can we find them?)

She too will help us find civil discourse in an uncivil world.

Anderson is a Republican pollster and author of “The Selfie Vote: Where Millennials Are Leading America (And How Republicans Can Keep Up).”

In 2013, Time magazine named Anderson one of the 30 People Under 30 who are changing the world. Marie Claire magazine declared Anderson one of the “New Guard” of fifty rising female leaders.

Get ready for a lively discussion on politics, issues and the country’s need for an anger management program.

SAVE MY SEAT

Email Inman.