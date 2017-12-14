It’s cold, it’s dark, you’ve been counting down the days to the dark month of winter solstice. Good news! Your clients just called and scheduled a showing of a hot new listing tonight, after work.

Time to head out the door; you want to be early to make time to turn on all the lights, close the toilet lids and pick up stray Cheerios from the floor before greeting clients at their potential new holiday home.

With the navigation on autopilot, you sit behind the wheel daydreaming … clients will fall in love with this house, no competing offers, extra holiday cash…

The next thing you know, you are spinning on black ice, sliding, then suddenly embedded in a snowy ditch — without a shovel or a warm coat.

This certainly wasn’t part of the plan.

Don’t find yourself stranded without a winter emergency kit! At a minimum, I recommend stashing the following in your trunk:

Shovel

Ice scraper

Blanket

Tow strap

Boots, scarf, hat, gloves

Jumper cables

Headlamp

Flares

First-aid kit

Water and energy bars

Phone charger

Plan for the unexpected, and stash these items in your trunk to prepare yourself for whatever winter may throw your way. Being prepared can make an inconvenient situation bearable.

For a list of things real estate agents should keep in their car all year long, click here.

Did we miss anything? Call out what you stash in your car for real estate emergencies in the comments section below.

Erinn Nobel is Brand Evangelist and Broker with eXp Realty. Follow Erinn on Facebook and her website.