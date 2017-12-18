How to make real estate work for clients with allergies

Earlier this year, I nearly died after being stung by a bee. I was unhooking a lead rope from a horse trailer, and I didn’t see the tiny wasps nest right above my hand until it was too late, and one of them fell into my jacket sleeve and stung me. I was alone, and I knew I was in deep trouble. The last time I had been stung, I was nearly dead by the time I got to the emergency room. Luckily, I had a full charge on my phone and two EpiPens, so I stabbed myself and called 911. Obviously, I survived. It took two injections of epinephrine, albuterol inhalers and a trained paramedic unit starting an IV to give me God-knows-what other drugs, but they pulled me through. I am not alone in my anaphylactic reactions. According to a study printed in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JAMA), anaphylactic allergies occur in about one in 50 Americans, although many believe the rate is probably closer to one in 20. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of Americ...