Tuesday, December 19

U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Monthly New Residential Construction, November 2017

Building Permits

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,298,000. This is 1.4 percent (±1.7 percent) below the revised October rate of 1,316,000, but is 3.4 percent (±2.3 percent) above the November 2016 rate of 1,255,000.

Single-family authorizations in November were at a rate of 862,000; this is 1.4 percent (±1.6 percent) above the revised October figure of 850,000.

Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 395,000 in November.

Housing Starts

Privately-owned housing starts in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,297,000. This is 3.3 percent (±9.1 percent) above the revised October estimate of 1,256,000 and is 12.9 percent (±11.7 percent) above the November 2016 rate of 1,149,000.

Single-family housing starts in November were at a rate of 930,000; this is 5.3 percent (±10.2 percent) above the revised October figure of 883,000.

The November rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 359,000.

Housing Completions

Privately-owned housing completions in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,116,000. This is 6.1 percent (±10.4 percent) below the revised October estimate of 1,189,000 and is 7.2 percent (±12.5 percent) below the November 2016 rate of 1,203,000.

Single-family housing completions in November were at a rate of 752,000; this is 4.6 percent (±12.0 percent) below the revised October rate of 788,000.

The November rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 353,000.

