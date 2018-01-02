‘The Bachelor’ Season 22 is packed with real estate pros

The 22nd season of The Bachelor kicked off Monday night with the return of Arie Luyendyk Jr., an unlucky-in-love Arizona-based Re/Max agent best known for being jilted by former Bachelorette Emily Maynard during a plot-twisting season finale five years earlier.

But beside Luyendyk, a race-car driving heir to two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk Sr., the self-described “Racing Realtor” from Scottsdale will be matched up this season with a bevy of 29 admirers–including at least four other real estate professionals.

With the conclusion of Monday’s two-hour premier, eight contestants were given the axe. But Luyendyk, who’s net worth has been estimated at approximately $4 million, spared all of his realty-loving would-be paramours, ensuring that, this season, real estate will take center stage.

Below, we have compiled a breakdown of The Bachelor’s real estate professionals, based on various news reports and our own research. They’re a group of 20-somethings hailing from California, Florida and Maine all angling to “get off the market,” in the words of Caroline Lunny, a native Massachusetts Re/Max Realtor now operating out of sunny Miami.

Caroline Lunny, 26, Re/Max

Raised in tiny Holliston, MA., Lunny took home the title of Miss Massachusetts USA in 2014 before taking on a series of regional television hosting and acting gigs and, in 2016, joining Re/Max Consultants Realty in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area as a Realtor. In a sneak peak leading up to Monday’s premier, Lunny is seen showing a four-bedroom, three-bathroom beachside home to a couple with a newborn. “I haven’t even been in real estate for a full year and I’ve already sold $5 million–so I’m really good at my job,” she says confidently in the clip.

Ashley Luebke, 25, Illustrated Properties

Raised in Palm Beach County, FL., the business management major works at Illustrated Properties, an 80-year-old family-run company that claims to be the No. 1 brokerage in Florida. “I have the passion for the industry, professionalism and determination to assist my clients in the home buying/selling process,” she writes in an online bio above a sampling of her current listings, most hovering just under $1 million in the Palm Beach area. “With family in the contracting business, I grew up exposed to real estate and inevitably developed a strong interest in the industry.”

Chelsea Roy, 29, Keller Williams

An early front-runner, who at the conclusion of the season premier walked off with the coveted “First Impression” rose, Roy reportedly works as a real estate executive assistant at Keller Williams in Portland, Maine, according to the reality TV news and gossip site Reality Steve.

A single mother of a 3-year-old boy, she made a strong impression in the first episode indeed, jostling the other contestants by making a beeline to Luyendyk–twice, in fact–before many of his other admirers had a chance to so much as shake The Bachelor’s hand.

In an interview with Glamour, Roy said she was excited to be matched up with a real estate professional: “I did the quick research, like how old is he, where is he from, what does he do,” she said. “I was pleased to find out he was also in real estate. I like that he’s [36] and a little bit older and mature, and that’s something that I do look for, especially when you have a kid.”

Seinne Fleming, 27, Latitude Management

A commercial real estate manager out of Long Beach, CA., Fleming says in her Bachelor online bio that her dream is to one day win the lottery and “buy each of my family members their dream homes and then travel the world and do philanthropic work.” At Latitude Management, where since November she has served as an associate, Fleming covers the ultra-pricey Beverly Hills market. Previously, she served as an assistant property manager at the Irvine Company, where she was responsible for the oversight of properties valued at approximately $2.5 million.

Email Jotham Sederstrom