8 ways to crush your real estate sales goals in 2018

Did you hit your income and production goals in 2017? What it will take for you to go the distance and hit your goals in 2018 is more than persistence and self-discipline. Achieving your goals is a marathon, not a sprint. It requires a sustained effort over time. Here are eight steps to follow that will help you achieve your goals in 2018. Create a written plan Setting goals without creating a specific plan for achieving them is a formula for failure. Instead, write down the three most important steps you must take each day to hit those goals. Complete those tasks first. If you fall behind, sprint to hit your goals for the week If your business plan is to contact 25 people per day, and you've only contacted 25 this week, do whatever it takes (cold call, door knock, etc.) to hit the number you've set. If your plan is not working, identify the elements of the plan that do work, and revise what doesn't work. Establish clear-cut priorities When you’re striving to hit pr...