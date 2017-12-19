The 7 most interesting people in real estate in 2017

Reposted with permission from Rob Hahn. So I’ve decided to add to my end-of-the-year workload by starting something new this year. I call it the Interesting List, and there are seven -- a number that is sacred to me as well as many of the world’s oldest religions -- people on it. Hence, "The seven most interesting people in real estate." (SMIPRE kinda sounds like American Sniper starring Bradley Cooper, so I guess I’m into it.) Now, Inman does the Influencers list, Swanepoel does the Power 200 list (I help out with that list), and both are far more respected and important than this short list of mine for a bunch of reasons. Inman Influencers are “industry professionals who shape, change and influence the industry.” Swanepoel’s SP200 takes over 600 hours of work (I can attest to that personally) and is the definitive guide to the most powerful individuals in real estate. The Notorious R.O.B. Interesting List is neither of those things, although there are...