Connect the Speakers: Brian Lewis on loving what you do

Video marketing expert and Compass New York agent Brian Lewis will take the stage at Inman Connect New York (January 22-26, 2018, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, Times Square, New York) to share his thoughts on how to find your personal sweet spot, how storytelling has built his business and how he's optimistic for a great 2018.

We’re really excited to have you joining us as a speaker for Inman Connect New York, but tell us a little more about yourself. How did you arrive in your current role?

I’ve always been a storyteller. My background is artistic — I come from the theater world. I love marketing. I love producing something spectacular. The use of video marketing has served my clients, the consumers, and me quite well. I tell my marketing story visually and in story form … keeping it human … telling a story.

Tell us a little more about your session, what kinds of things will you be talking about in January?

The key to finding your personal sweet spot in our business or any other is to identify what aspect of your work feels the best: What aspects do you love? Which ones don’t feel like work or drudgery? Focus on ways to do more of that aspect. For me that is video — I love it. If I can produce and create and be in videos every day, then I’m happy. Love it.

What does a typical day look like for you?

Up at 6:00 a.m. Set tone for my day. Set my intentions for the day. I’ll get my daughters ready for school. Bus stop 7:30 a.m. Gym — 8:00 a.m-9:00 a.m. Home to shower and hit the appointments. Showings and videos and promoting properties. Continually checking in and planning for what’s next. I’m a farmer, and I tend my fields — nurture and tend and groom. Appointments tend to end around 7:00 p.m. Home to kiss the girls and read a story. 8:00 p.m. bedtime for them. Dinner with Matt, then in bed by 11:00 p.m.

What do you think the biggest challenges facing the real estate industry are at the moment?

I love our industry. I love motivated people serving others authentically. I love five star service and communication. I love that many in our real estate world are orphans from other industries. I love self starters who are nice and helpful and appreciative. I love showmanship and mindfulness. I love healthy and friendly competition.

Those that don’t foster and nurture these attributes and values are literally the challenge. This is a people business, not merely a property or technology business. Good people doing good things for other good people — that’s our work here. That’s noble and inspiring.

2018’s shaping up to be a really exciting year, and as we look ahead, what are your hopes for the next 12 months, and what will you be working on?

I’m an educated optimist. My work style and ethics don’t change in a good market or a bad one. Economically, I feel like 2018 has every reason to be excellent. If it is flat or down, then I will work fairly and honestly and truthfully for my clients — the same way I always strive to.

The key is to always find where the real market is. Price correctly, market authentically, communicate honestly, appreciate those that help you and serve to the best of your best abilities.

Be honest with clients and guide them — be the best GPS you can be for them. As long as there is a market, these attributes will always succeed.

The trust built will serve the client, and the trust and good feeling that your clients will have for you and your work will pay you in dividends.

