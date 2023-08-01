In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

With Inman Connect Las Vegas rapidly approaching next week, Inman founder Brad Inman returns to offer his notes on what attendees to this year’s conference can expect over the course of four days in August.