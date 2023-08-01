In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

With Inman Connect Las Vegas rapidly approaching next week, Inman founder Brad Inman returns to offer his notes on what attendees to this year’s conference can expect over the course of four days in August.

  1. Learning, laughing, crying, hugging and dancing
  2. Gossiping, cheering and applauding
  3. Playing pickleball with Zillow’s Sara Bonert
  4. Debating and learning about other points of view
  5. Learning 50 new AI tricks
  6. Becoming passionate about their future 
  7. Taking in Mike DelPrete’s industry predictions
  8. Poolside bronzing and tequila sipping
  9. Listening and talking to Compass founder Robert Reffkin 
  10. Learning from the best analysts, brokers, leaders and venture capitalists
  11. Falling in love
  12. Getting the mega lawsuits scoop from lawyer/team leader Kendall Bonner 
  13. Entrepreneurs and brokers selling their companies
  14. Getting an emotional lift
  15. Watching HAR’s Bob Hale celebrate his team’s good work 
  16. Making friends from around the world
  17. Building their referral network
  18. Eyeballing Mauricio Umansky and Thaddeus Wong recruiting
  19. Not suffering from FOMO
  20. Companies sharing secret plans in private rooms
  21. Becoming more positive about the future
  22. Seeing Anywhere’s Sherry Chris in action
  23. Closing deals 
  24. Dressing up and showing off their stuff
  25. Spotting Zillow’s Errol Samuelson cutting deals
  26. Finding new jobs
  27. Entrepreneurs pitching their products
  28. Not resting
  29. Watching OJO’s John Berkowitz in action
  30. Doing Karaoke with the Inman editorial team 
  31. Attending an endless number of free parties
  32. Soaking in the latest innovation trends from Paul Hurst 
  33. Getting a massage, a facial and a manicure
  34. Doing all sorts of mischievous things
  35. Building professional confidence and direction 
  36. VCs looking for deal flow
  37. Seeing Victor Lund wheeling and dealing
  38. Being spellbound and enthralled 
  39. Recruiters finding executives 
  40. Meeting Inman CEO Emily Paquette 
  41. MLS executives figuring out their future 
  42. A $10 wager that the Giants win the Super Bowl (pays $400)
  43. Hearing KW’s Tyler Elstron’s story
  44. Staying indoors
  45. Chowing down 3,000 calories at a setting
  46. Watching Adele sing her heart out (MGM)
  47. Greeting BH&G CEO Ginger Wilcox 
  48. Digesting 50 new business ideas and strategies 
  49. Missing Brian Boero and David Charron (They can’t attend)
  50. In awe watching Clelia Warburg Peters do her thing 
  51. Anywhere President Sue Yannaccone working it
  52. Laura Monroe + the Ambassadors rolling out the Welcome Mat
  53. Picking up wisdom from Chris Heller and Pat Stone
  54. Teams holding private gatherings
  55. Gambling, drinking and missing my opening session
  56. Seeing Christopher Chiou in sparkles at Luxury Connect
  57. Not drinking or gambling and attending each session 
  58. Learning about new ways of making money
  59. Figuring out how to reposition their company 
  60. Understanding the housing market better
  61. Andrew Flachner and Audie Chamberlain playing Connect greeters
  62. Dolly Lenz and Joyce Rey mingling
  63. Meeting Katie Lance for the first time
  64. Smiling for a 100 selfies
  65. Reveling in people’s differences
  66. Greg Robertson holding court at the Alibi Lounge
  67. Challenging the experts
  68. Learning about lucrative side gigs 
  69. Arriving enthusiastic, and leaving exhausted and excited 
  70. Feeling at ease with Wendy Papasan 
  71. Forgetting one sock in their hotel room
  72. Meeting 100 new people, making 25 new friends
  73. Bagging dirty laundry, packing bags and going home ready to execute
  74. Talking about it for weeks when they get home

Email Inman

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×