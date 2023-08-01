In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.
With Inman Connect Las Vegas rapidly approaching next week, Inman founder Brad Inman returns to offer his notes on what attendees to this year’s conference can expect over the course of four days in August.
- Learning, laughing, crying, hugging and dancing
- Gossiping, cheering and applauding
- Playing pickleball with Zillow’s Sara Bonert
- Debating and learning about other points of view
- Learning 50 new AI tricks
- Becoming passionate about their future
- Taking in Mike DelPrete’s industry predictions
- Poolside bronzing and tequila sipping
- Listening and talking to Compass founder Robert Reffkin
- Learning from the best analysts, brokers, leaders and venture capitalists
- Falling in love
- Getting the mega lawsuits scoop from lawyer/team leader Kendall Bonner
- Entrepreneurs and brokers selling their companies
- Getting an emotional lift
- Watching HAR’s Bob Hale celebrate his team’s good work
- Making friends from around the world
- Building their referral network
- Eyeballing Mauricio Umansky and Thaddeus Wong recruiting
- Not suffering from FOMO
- Companies sharing secret plans in private rooms
- Becoming more positive about the future
- Seeing Anywhere’s Sherry Chris in action
- Closing deals
- Dressing up and showing off their stuff
- Spotting Zillow’s Errol Samuelson cutting deals
- Finding new jobs
- Entrepreneurs pitching their products
- Not resting
- Watching OJO’s John Berkowitz in action
- Doing Karaoke with the Inman editorial team
- Attending an endless number of free parties
- Soaking in the latest innovation trends from Paul Hurst
- Getting a massage, a facial and a manicure
- Doing all sorts of mischievous things
- Building professional confidence and direction
- VCs looking for deal flow
- Seeing Victor Lund wheeling and dealing
- Being spellbound and enthralled
- Recruiters finding executives
- Meeting Inman CEO Emily Paquette
- MLS executives figuring out their future
- A $10 wager that the Giants win the Super Bowl (pays $400)
- Hearing KW’s Tyler Elstron’s story
- Staying indoors
- Chowing down 3,000 calories at a setting
- Watching Adele sing her heart out (MGM)
- Greeting BH&G CEO Ginger Wilcox
- Digesting 50 new business ideas and strategies
- Missing Brian Boero and David Charron (They can’t attend)
- In awe watching Clelia Warburg Peters do her thing
- Anywhere President Sue Yannaccone working it
- Laura Monroe + the Ambassadors rolling out the Welcome Mat
- Picking up wisdom from Chris Heller and Pat Stone
- Teams holding private gatherings
- Gambling, drinking and missing my opening session
- Seeing Christopher Chiou in sparkles at Luxury Connect
- Not drinking or gambling and attending each session
- Learning about new ways of making money
- Figuring out how to reposition their company
- Understanding the housing market better
- Andrew Flachner and Audie Chamberlain playing Connect greeters
- Dolly Lenz and Joyce Rey mingling
- Meeting Katie Lance for the first time
- Smiling for a 100 selfies
- Reveling in people’s differences
- Greg Robertson holding court at the Alibi Lounge
- Challenging the experts
- Learning about lucrative side gigs
- Arriving enthusiastic, and leaving exhausted and excited
- Feeling at ease with Wendy Papasan
- Forgetting one sock in their hotel room
- Meeting 100 new people, making 25 new friends
- Bagging dirty laundry, packing bags and going home ready to execute
- Talking about it for weeks when they get home