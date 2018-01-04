You've probably seen a mission statement in your office. It goes up on the wall, and if it's really good, you might pause and reflect. Sadly, most mission statements are not memorable. So why create one at all if it’s destined to be written down and forgotten? When I first got into the real estate business, I didn’t see any need for a mission, vision or values statement. I would have laughed at this article because the mission was easy: make money. As time went on, I quickly found that without a clear mission I was set adrift like a boat with no anchor and no rudder. To save you from that same misery, let's go through how to create the perfect mission, vision and values statements with advice from other agents and brokers. Start with your 'why' A good mission statement has the power to take your business from one that can achieve success to one that can be significant. To craft the best mission statement, which ultimately will shape your vision for your company...