You've probably seen a mission statement in your office. It goes up on the wall, and if it's really good, you might pause and reflect. Sadly, most mission statements are not memorable. So why create one at all if it’s destined to be written down and forgotten? When I first got into the real estate business, I didn’t see any need for a mission, vision or values statement. I would have laughed at this article because the mission was easy: make money. As time went on, I quickly found that without a clear mission I was set adrift like a boat with no anchor and no rudder. To save you from that same misery, let's go through how to create the perfect mission, vision and values statements with advice from other agents and brokers. Start with your 'why' A good mission statement has the power to take your business from one that can achieve success to one that can be significant. To craft the best mission statement, which ultimately will shape your vision for your company...
- Think of your mission statement as your “why” and your vision as your what. Values are the sometimes hidden “rules” you live by that shape every decision.
Power up your Indie Brokerage
Don't miss our Indie Broker Summit in New York, Jan 22, 2018
Comments
Related Articles
How to keep a client’s family from sabotaging your deal
What agents are saying about Facebook's rental listings
3 free online lead gen sources for real estate agents
How to build an irresistible personal brand in real estate