Real estate hires and promotions: January 2018

January 2018 is already witnessing an array of real estate industry hires and promotions. Who’s making moves? Which businesses are bringing in new blood or creating fresh positions?

Here’s a rundown of some recent HR news across the board.

“We begin 2018 with an industry-leading market position, great brands, and technology/data scale,” said Realogy chief executive officer and president Ryan Schneider. “The organizational changes we are making today are designed to accelerate our transformation and position our company for stronger business performance.”

“Our immediate focus is on the highest points of leverage within the company to drive better business results, develop talent and operate the company on a more integrated basis. We expect to drive our business forward and enhance shareholder value with an aggressive strategy serving and supporting agents, increasingly leveraging technology and data, and utilizing the power of our great brands.”

NRT LLC welcomes new president and CEO Ryan Gorman

Ryan Gorman will be responsible for the everyday operations of the company’s brokerages conducting business under the Coldwell Banker brand. Previously, Gorman served as chief strategy and operating officer of NRT for 16 months, and as senior vice president of strategic operations for four years before that.

Bruce Zipf named executive advisor to Realogy’s CEO

Former President and Chief Executive Officer of NRT Bruce Zipf is now an executive advisor to Realogy’s CEO.

CEO of Realogy Franchise Group John Peyton expands duties

The president and chief executive officer of Realogy Franchise Group (Realogy’s real estate franchise services arm) John Peyton will now be responsible for overseeing the Corcoran businesses and the company-owned Sotheby’s International Realty brokerages.

Former Cartus CEO Kevin Kelleher transitions to Realogy advisor role

Former President and chief executive officer of Cartus Kevin Kelleher has been named executive advisor to Realogy’s CEO.

“I am incredibly confident Ryan Gorman and John Peyton are well-positioned to assume expanded leadership roles,” Schneider said. “In addition, I am equally excited about the leadership our new Chief Technology Officer will bring to Realogy.”

“Bruce Zipf and Kevin Kelleher helped build NRT and Cartus into the companies they are today,” he added. “We thank them for their decades of leadership within our company. Likewise, we thank Stephen Fraser for strengthening our information technology resources and infrastructure over the past three years.”

“The intent of these organizational changes is to drive better results while accelerating the pace of change required to transform our company. We are moving forward quickly.”

