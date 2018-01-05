What should a National Association ‘for’ Realtors be doing?

As much as I appreciate how Rob Hahn's mind works, his interpretation of Bob Goldberg's statement in his CEO report at the NAR Board of Directors meeting in November is completely inside out. Goldberg said, “First and foremost, it's imperative that we are not just the National Association of Realtors, we are also the National Association for Realtors. Every action we take is geared to making sure our members come first.” This is Hahn’s interpretation, “For Realtors represents a complete departure from the origins of the Realtors Movement and strips organized real estate of nobility and high purpose.” He went on to add that a for organization philosophy shift would reduce NAR to the equivalent of a union, “which is concerned only with the wages and working conditions of its dues-paying members.” It's not just semantics While my exception with his interpretation may be rooted in a battle of semantics between of and for, where I believe for is the equivalent of f...
- Before NAR can become an organization of members, it must start to become an organization for its members.
