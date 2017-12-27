Notorious R.O.B.’s 7 predictions for 2018: Disco fever

As 2017 draws to a close, it's time for that hallowed annual tradition of making predictions for the next year that are sure to be wrong -- or your money back. (Except on Inman, there will be no money back at all, sorry!) Last year, I suffered for my art. I suffered for my audience. I suffered for you. Because the musical theme accompanying my 2017 predictions was "boy bands," which meant listening to Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, 98 Degrees, and the like. This year, I decided to limit the suffering to my sight. Love it or hate it, disco was an important era in the history of American music. As a child of the '80s, I didn't care for disco. The garish fashion, the crazy hairstyles, the bell-bottoms, the incredibly corny looking men -- they all served to solidify the worldview that disco was as awful as the clothing. But as the years passed, I realized that disco is awesome party music. It's just fun. Unlike some of the newer EDM and house, disco has a danceable beat no matter who ...