Under the direction of secretary Ben Carson, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the 53-year-old agency founded three years prior to the Fair Housing Act as part of the landmark Great Society program designed to eliminate racial injustice, is considering omitting the words “free from discrimination” from its current 63-word mission statement, according to news reports. The mission statement, whittled down to just 23 words, emphasizes “self-sufficiency” and removes the words “free from discrimination,” a symbolic assault to the agency’s original aim that has prompted the National Association of Realtors, real estate tech giant Zillow and housing advocates to denounce the change. "With over 4 million instances of housing discrimination still occurring each year according to the National Fair Housing Alliance, it's clear more work needs to be done and HUD's plan to remove important anti-discrimination language from their mission statement takes us in t...