Industry veteran and DOORA co-founder Troy Palmquist has been promoted from eXp’s director of growth to the VP growth and product marketing. Palmquist joined eXp in 2023.

EXp Realty Director of Growth for California Troy Palmquist has been promoted to the brokerage’s vice president of growth and product marketing, according to an announcement on Friday. In his new role, Palmquist will lead eXp’s recruitment and retention strategies alongside the promotion of a growing list of divisions, including eXp Commercial and eXp Farm & Ranch.

“Troy’s leadership and deep understanding of the real estate industry will be invaluable as we continue to scale our marketing strategy and support our agents,” eXp Realty Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe said in a written statement. “His passion for the industry and agent success aligns perfectly with our mission and values.”

Palmquist has nearly 20 years of industry experience, including sales and leadership roles at RE/MAX, Engel & Völkers and Wedgewood Enterprise Group.

In 2017, Palmquist launched The Address, a multimillion-dollar indie brokerage that took the SoCal market by storm with expansions into Agoura Hills, Newport Beach, Oxnard, Malibu, and Long Beach. Palmquist sold The Address in 2018 and stayed as the broker of record for another four years until Corcoran Global Living bought the company in January 2022.

After closing the door on The Address, Palmquist co-founded the full-service brokerage and interior design firm DOORA Properties with designer Antoinette Fargo. In October 2023, Palmquist moved DOORA to eXp Realty and became the brokerage’s California director of growth.

“I am honored to be part of eXp Realty, a true category disruptor in the real estate industry,” Palmquist said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth and innovation, and to support our agents in achieving their highest potential. It’s amazing how one conversation can change your life. I am incredibly grateful for the leadership at eXp, and I love being part of this company.”

Palmquist is the latest in a series of upgrades eXp Realty has made to its leadership lineup, with star marketing and branding strategist Wendy Forsythe and leading Florida broker Kendall Bonner taking on high-level roles. In April, eXp also promoted seven leaders to high-level growth and agent success roles for the U.S. and Canada, a move eXp Realty Chief Growth Officer Michael Valdes said was “designed to harness the potential” of eXp’s team.

“As we navigate a fluctuating economic landscape, it is crucial that we continue to innovate and double down on our growth efforts, ensuring that eXp Realty remains a leader in the real estate industry,” he told Inman. “I am confident that with our new team in place, we can drive significant growth and help our agents to thrive in any market condition.”

