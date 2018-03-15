Listing Bits: Backing ambitious real estate initiatives

Victor Lund is involved in some of the most ambitious initiatives in the real estate industry. Including Upstream and Broker Public Portal, Lund is passionate about solving big problems, and whether or not you agree with his approach, his willingness to advocate for change deserves respect. As the founding partner of WAVGroup, he serves as a consultant to large brokerage firms and MLSs with a particular focus on operational effectiveness, communications and strategic planning. Lund is also the founder and CEO of RE Technology, a leading real estate technology and media portal in the U.S. Today, Lund shares how he made the transition from venture capital to real estate consulting. He discusses the role of RE Technology and its unusual practice of inviting companies to read its articles in advance of publication. Lund defends his advocacy for the Upstream initiative, explaining the scope of the project and the many benefits it will provide for industry players. He also sp...