Timeline: Real estate’s Upstream project then and now

This timeline of events shows how the Upstream project, an industry initiative to give real estate brokers more control over their data, has unfolded each step of the way. For the complete story, read "What does Upstream have to show for itself?" Oct. 4, 2013 Craig Cheatham of the large brokerage network The Realty Alliance (TRA) delivers an ominous-sounding warning and a list of broker grievances to multiple listing services (MLSs) at the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) conference in Boise, Idaho. He tells Inman that TRA has a “big initiative” in the works that “does not endanger MLSs or vendors who are not swimming upstream.” He tells Inman the phrase “swimming upstream” is “intentionally cryptic.” Oct. 16, 2013 Cheatham tells Inman that TRA’s board of directors and stockholders voted that week to proceed with that unspecified “big initiative,” which has something to do with “real estate content” and would be “bigger than listings....