Flipping the pyramid with NAR’s new CEO Bob Goldberg

If you feared more of the same when Bob Goldberg was named CEO of NAR, take heart. The rhetoric of our new leadership is focused on engagement, openness and transparency — knocking down the façade of the “ivory tower” and facilitating dialogue with members, even those who disagree.

Goldberg has been a senior executive with NAR since 1995, and his accomplishments include the launch of the Realtor Benefits Program, the introduction of the top-level domain initiative, and the expansion of NAR’s technology partnerships via Second City Ventures and its REach Technology Accelerator.

Prior to NAR, Goldberg served as senior vice president with PRC Realty Systems, the national’s leading provider of online multiple listing systems.

Goldberg is lauded for his leadership and has forged his career on designing programs and partnerships to strengthen the Realtor organization and drive success for its 1.2 million members.

Today, he explains his approach to ushering in a new era at NAR, discussing his pursuit of transparency through social media and interviews.

He also addresses his intention to serve members via a “flipping the pyramid” model of leadership and how he plans to empower his team with the authority to drive change.

Listen to understand why Goldberg is an advocate of tech initiative partnerships and how NAR can tackle the issue of professionalism among its members — with both consumers and fellow agents.

What’s discussed:

Goldberg’s pursuit of openness and transparency

How Goldberg plans to connect directly with NAR members

Goldberg’s interview with Andrew Flachner of RealScout

How Goldberg and the panel approached Q&A at the NAR Leadership Summit

Goldberg’s intention to facilitate honest discussion about industry issues

Goldberg’s mission to break down the façade of the “ivory tower”

Message was controlled in past

Initiate dialogue with dissenting voices

Goldberg’s “flipping the pyramid” concept

Think from member perspective first

Encourage member engagement

The upcoming NAR organizational design study

Robertson’s characterization of Goldberg as having a “vibe of inclusiveness”

Goldberg’s aim to be a different kind of leader

Visionary

Empower team with authority to drive change

Goldberg’s background in MLS technology with PRC

How Goldberg plans to assess the value prop of tech initiatives

Cost of product

Member use

The NAR budget process

How NAR decides to sunset a program that’s run its course

Why Goldberg does not advocate for a national MLS

Not NAR’s core competency

NAR doesn’t have funding to compete

Better to seek partnerships with experts

Goldberg’s take on NAR’s role in raising the bar for agents

Professionalism with consumers and fellow members

The complexity of addressing professionalism in the industry

Goldberg’s willingness to be embrace social media

The world-class talent at NAR

The network effect of engagement

Greg Robertson is the co-founder of W+R Studios a privately-held software company, located in Huntington Beach, California. Greg also publishes the popular real estate technology/industry blog, Vendor Alley, and hosts the podcasts Listing Bits and Industry Relations.

