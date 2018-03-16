How a developer-agent duo sold 1,175 units in NYC

Imagine the biggest multi-unit building you’ve ever seen. Now, think bigger. In fact, imagine Sky, the largest residential rental building in the country, with 1,175 units. Now imagine you had to rent out all of those apartments — every single one. That was the extraordinary task for which Natasha Vardi, senior vice president of The Moinian Group, found herself seeking a real estate superstar. It was the task Jordan Sachs, CEO and co-founder of Bold New York, found himself pitching for before Sky’s 2016 opening. And 100 percent leased is where these two find themselves, as Sky reaches capacity and they prepare to team up on Oskar, yet another Midtown West residential project. What does it take to build and fill not just one, but two soon-to-be NYC landmarks? I talked with Vardi and Sachs to find out. What makes Sky so special? You might think that creating an extraordinary space like Sky and filling it to capacity was all about totally new residential concepts. In ...