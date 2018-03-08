What does the apartment of the future look like?

If you’re tired of seeing the same old, same old when you preview homes, you’ll love the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) apartment of the future according to its report Disruption: How Demographics, Psychographics, and Technology Are Bringing Multifamily To the Brink of a Design Revolution. According to the report, multifamily rental is the future, with 4.6 million newly built apartments predicted in just the next 12 years. And those apartments will bear little resemblance to the plain white boxes we are used to seeing. The emphasis on rentals is part of a larger generational and housing shift, as the two largest demographic groups — millennials and baby boomers — create changes in the housing market simultaneously. While millennials are getting their first “grown-up” apartments after college, baby boomers are increasingly downsizing, and in many cases, choosing to retire in urban and exurban areas because of their proximity to medical facilities,...