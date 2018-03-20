Imprev gains new customers in Kansas City

Automated real estate marketing company Imprev is rolling out its services for another brokerage in the US.

ReeceNichols Real Estate, a leading brokerage serving the Kansas City metropolitan area (which straddles the states of Missouri and Kansas) announced that all of its real estate agents will be able to use Imprev’s marketing automation services from now on. The platform provides agents with websites, property videos, virtual tours, social media posts, brochures and other digital and print advertising materials for listings that they have put up.

“Real estate has always been a very visual industry,” Katie Stephans, VP information technology at ReeceNichols, told Inman. “Your home is a very personal place, and being able to picture yourself in your home and its surroundings are an important part of the decision-making process.”

Imprev works by having agents enter the property details and photos into their agency’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS) as they usually do when putting up listings on the site. The platform then churns out ready-made ads through its website or app and agents choose which of them they want to use. Physical brochures and cards are ready to be printed while digital ads can be incorporated into the agent’s site, brokerage page or social media platforms.

“We understand that our agents’ livelihoods are based on winning a listing, and it’s our responsibility to make it as easy as possible for them to be successful,” Stephans said.

Imprev focuses its services on specific events — for example, a sold property or an open house — and sets up notifications that generate tailored marketing materials when these events occur. Through automation, the advertising materials are meant to generate brand consistency and make it easier to market large numbers of properties to the clients.

“There’s a shift in the industry toward providing agents with services so that they do what they do best which is work and relate to their client base and not create marketing content,” Bill Yaman, Imprev president and chief revenue officer, told Inman. “That shift from tools to services is really important.”

Throughout the year, numerous brokerages have chosen to give Imprev marketing services to their agents. Re/Max offered all of its agents automated company Adwerx’s tools in October and then added Imprev after finding that clients were responding well to automated ads.

Coldwell Banker, Corcoran Group, NextHome and Realty World are some of the other brokerages that currently use Imprev products. The company also donated its marketing center services to Giveback Homes, a charitable organization building houses for impoverished families.

