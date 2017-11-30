Imprev wants to make marketing simple for every agent

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Imprev is a marketing services platform for listings, agents and brokerages. Platforms: Browser; companion iPhone app Ideal for: Any size office or team looking to consolidate marketing tools Top selling points Stand-alone listing pages Multiple CRM (customer relationship management) integrations IDX (internet date exchange) connectivity New listing action prompts Top concerns As with all marketing tools, true value is realized only after agents fully commit to using the product. What you should know Imprev impresses with a single log-in solution for an array of real estate marketing needs. Connecting an IDX feed to an agent ID provides agents with easy access to all of their listings from within Imprev, eliminating the need to manually input data when building and executing a marketing task. The heart of Imprev is its Marketing Center, the...