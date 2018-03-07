A week after debuting an automated marketing platform for its agents with the marketing company Imprev, real estate franchisor Re/Max is touting the results of another automated tool. Last October, Re/Max gave its agents access to automated marketing through a partnership with the online advertising firm Adwerx. Since then, Re/Max says, the online marketing campaigns generated through Adwerx's platforms have received 1 billion impressions. Re/Max got 850 million impressions from its usual digital ad campaigns outside of Adwerx throughout all of 2017 in its company-owned markets, or about 70 percent of its U.S. markets. Re/Max is bullish on automation — and for good reason. "In the past, the number one most powerful marketing tool has been the physical yard sign," Re/Max Executive Vice President Mike Ryan told Inman in an interview. "People drive past the yard sign, and they know the Realtor in their local community is doing business. Now we've taken that to the next step...