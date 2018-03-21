One of the best ways to generate new business, consistent business and repeat business is staying top-of-mind with your sphere of influence (SOI). These are the people who know you, trust you and can vouch for your work ethic and abilities to get things done. Your sphere is highly valuable to the growth of your career. It’s human nature to build relationships, and it's highly rewarding when you are a connector of people making a positive contribution in someone's life. Here are five ways to stay top-of-mind with your SOI year round and ultimately their go-to real estate agent. Monthly local events Notifying your sphere of local events taking place keeps them in the know, and it keeps you on their minds. Whether it be a restaurant grand opening, sporting event or happy hour, keep them in the mix with what’s going on in the community. Before you know it, they’ll start looking out for your newsletter to see what’s coming up. Automate this through your CRM by setting ...