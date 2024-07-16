North Carolina Regional MLS’s subscriber count is now more than 19,000 after adding Savannah MLS, Classic MLS and Realtors of Greater Augusta as owners, executives told Inman.

One of North Carolina’s largest multiple listing services has expanded into Georgia, adding more than 6,000 subscribers.

North Carolina Regional MLS — which will rebrand to a new, as-yet-undisclosed name on or before January 2025 — now has more than 19,000 agent, broker and appraiser subscribers after adding three Realtor association MLSs to its list of now-18 association owners.

Those MLSs are Savannah MLS (2,924 subscribers), Athens Area Association of Realtors and its Classic MLS (1,238 subscribers), and the Realtors of Greater Augusta (2,200 subscribers), adding 6,362 subscribers to NCRMLS. The switch to NCRMLS will go live in first-quarter 2025 for these subscribers.

“Georgia’s partnership with NCRMLS marks a significant advancement for real estate professionals in our region,” the three organizations said in a joint statement.

“This collaboration will establish a more comprehensive and interconnected MLS, providing access to a broader array of resources, information, connections, and opportunities. Ultimately, this development will empower our members to better serve their clients and grow their businesses.”

NCRMLS, based in Castle Hayne, is a wholesale cooperative MLS, meaning member associations and MLSs pay the regional MLS a wholesale price per member and then charge their members a retail price of their choice to access the MLS.

The joining MLSs continue to exist in name only, while NCRMLS provides the MLS services that the individual MLSs themselves used to provide directly to the associations and MLSs, who then re-sell the services to their subscriber base, according to Patrick LaJeunesse, NCRMLS’s chief data officer.

“While we are one MLS, we can be viewed as a federation of data-shares with one set of rules, centralization of operations and equal representation,” LaJeunesse told Inman in a statement.

“In the Cooperative Model of NCRMLS, Association/MLSs come together to combine resources and knowledge,” LaJeunesse added.

“Each association maintains its ownership and independence while leveraging the strength and broader reach of the unified collaborative entity. NCRMLS streamlines the broker’s process by eliminating the requirement to join multiple MLS providers, providing standardized data formats, and ensuring seamless access to information.

“This model fosters empowerment for both associations and their subscribers by promoting collaboration, sharing resources, and enhancing market visibility.”

This model, which is a form of consolidation, has enabled NCRMLS to grow relatively rapidly. NCRMLS went live in 2016 with more than 4,000 members. In the summer of 2021, the regional MLS surpassed 10,000 members. On Dec. 31, 2023, NCRMLS’s membership stood at 12,023.

“With Georgia’s partnership, NCRMLS is preparing to undergo a transformative moment, unveiling a new name and rebranding that reflects the unity and direction of our evolving organization,” said Daniel Jones, NCRMLS CEO, in a statement.

“This integration promises a seamless transition and enhanced technology, ensuring our members can continue working efficiently and effectively without disrupting their local MLS system. We are excited to embark on this journey of progress and innovation together, shaping the future of the MLS.”

Asked whether joining NCRMLS had anything to do with the commission lawsuits or settlements currently roiling the industry for any of the three joining organizations, past Savannah MLS Executive Officer Paula Nash told Inman the decision wasn’t directly related.

“Instead, it was a strategic move because Georgia was already planning to form its own regional MLS,” Nash said in a statement.

“By joining NCRMLS, the Georgia group could leverage the existing infrastructure and expertise of NCRMLS rather than starting from scratch with their own regional MLS. This decision was more about efficiency and practicality rather than being influenced by any legal issues faced by the organizations involved.”

Jones said the decision also benefited Georgia industry practitioners in the legal landscape.

“Centralizing operations eliminates confusion caused by various rules among different subscribers,” Jones said. “Having one set of rules is highly advantageous for subscribers in this complex legal environment. It streamlines processes, ensures consistency and promotes efficiency.”

