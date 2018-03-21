7 deadly sins to avoid in the age of disruption

It has always intrigued me that regardless of market conditions, company profile or geographic location, the vast majority of industry professionals remain confident about the business. That “genetic optimism” has propelled our industry through up-and-down market cycles and continues to attract hardworking entrepreneurs who see the enormous potential the housing market represents. Increasingly, though, I am hearing from brokers and agents an undercurrent of concern about what to expect next. How will emerging technologies change the business? What will they need to do to stay relevant and well-compensated for their efforts? Will their role in the transaction be diminished, or even eliminated? Clearly, there is no crystal ball to consult when considering these perplexing questions. But it’s safe to assume new technologies and breakthrough business practices will dramatically impact how consumers buy and sell homes in the future. Those enlightened real estate profession...