As a real estate agent who helps a lot of millennials through their first homebuying process, and a millennial myself, I have had several older agents come to me for help when dealing with this new generation of buyers. Although many of these agents have more experience in the real estate market than I do, their misconceptions about what it would be like to work with a millennial seem to get in the way of their proven skills and knowledge. Here are the three most common misconceptions I have heard about working with “the younger crowd.” They are lazy I can’t count the number of times I’ve heard an older agent refer to his or her millennial client as lazy or worked alongside one who fears that working with a millennial would mean extra work on the agent's part. The fact of the matter is this couldn’t be further from the truth. In the "everything instantly" world of Google, millennials have become accustomed to finding the easiest way to do things, and though some...