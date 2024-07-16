Consider this a resource roundup to guide you through the changes you’ll make, the client conversations and even the mindset shifts that are necessary right now.

Beginning the day the National Association of Realtors announced their settlement in the commission lawsuits, Inman has been reaching out to industry leaders, visionary brokers and team leaders, thoughtful coaches and trainers, and boots-on-the-ground agents for the best advice to help you navigate the new normal of real estate service.

Now, as the Aug. 17 deadline for implementation of the settlement terms approaches just over a month from now, we want to make sure you have everything you need in one handy-dandy place so that you can easily refer back to it in the days ahead. Read it, share it and allow this resource roundup to guide you through the changes you’ll make, the client conversations and even the mindset shifts that are necessary right now.

Getting ready for the transition

7 things to know before the Aug. 17 settlement implementation

The clock is ticking on implementation of NAR’s commission lawsuit settlement. Team leader Carl Medford outlines what buyer agents need to know to be successful under the new rules of the road.

Let’s debunk 7 mainstream media falsehoods, post-NAR settlement

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty President and CEO Budge Huskey corrects the record on commissions — and the potential impact of the NAR settlement on buyers, sellers and agents.

7 strategies to turn today’s bad economic news into more deals

Frustrated and anxious about economic conditions? Trainer Bernice Ross writes that, instead of waiting for change, agents can move forward with confidence by following these strategies.

Seeing the positive

Embrace innovation in real estate: A call to action for industry leaders

The future of real estate lies in our industry’s ability to innovate, adapt and align our brands with the evolving market landscape, PR and marketing expert Molly McKinley writes.

Change is a constant. Here’s how to navigate it — no matter the market

Navigating change in the dynamic real estate market, Rainy Hake Austin writes, demands a blend of self-awareness, strategic planning and effective utilization of support systems.

Tom Ferry: ‘The NAR settlement is a once in a lifetime opportunity!’

Jimmy Burgess and Tom Ferry talk industry changes and offer a selection of scripts that are really working right now.

9 strategies to move past lawsuit fatigue and get back to business

We’re all in this together, writes coach Darryl Davis, so here’s how to avoid burnout and frustration by charting a path forward for your real estate business.

How to ignore the legal drama and focus on the opportunity

While you need to be aware of the changes going on in the industry, CEO Verl Workman writes, you also need to make sure to keep your focus on what you can control.

Bad at math? Let David Childers illuminate the latest data

Keeping Current Matters CEO David Childers and Jimmy Burgess discuss why a relevant market opinion based on facts, not fears, is key for educating consumers and navigating industry changes.

Answering client questions

Guidance or steering? Red flags of giving professional advice

Understanding the difference between steering and providing meaningful advice to clients is essential for navigating the future of real estate, mega team leader Carl Medford writes.

6 steps that transform neglected clients into lifelong partners

Staying in touch with past clients and ‘orphans’ long after closing could be the key to a lifetime of repeat and referral opportunities. Coach Darryl Davis offers a strategy to help you reconnect.

Bad reputation: 3 shifts that cloud the public’s perception of agents

Mega team leader Carl Medford points to several massive shifts that have caused the current commission crisis and the path he sees forward.

Buyers

12 potential pivot points for buyers planning to represent themselves

Bi-coastal luxury agent Cara Ameer says these thoughtful points can pivot DIY buyer prospects into loyal lifelong clients.

10 answers to the questions confused buyers are asking now

Realtors and buyers are both confused right now, writes mega-team leader Carl Medford. To help buyers sort out the mess, here are our top 10 answers for buyer questions.

12 factors that convince a buyer to pay a full-service commission

Expressing your value to clients begins with knowing yourself, writes mega-team leader Carl Medford. You cannot articulate what you have never taken the time to determine on your own.

Sign a buyer brokerage agreement to see a property? No way!

Buyers and sellers are confused about the new rules of the road. Trainer Bernice Ross and Jeff Lobb discuss how agents can change up the conversation and add clarity and confidence.

After the NAR settlement, 5 keys to buyer relationship marketing

Agents who see the changes coming and adapt to the new reality by cementing their relationships will be in a position to seize the day as market winds shift, mega-team leader Carl Medford writes.

Sellers

10 answers to the questions confused sellers are asking now

The changing real estate landscape and media misinformation are creating confusion for homesellers. Mega-team leader Carl Medford lays out the facts so you can educate clients.

A never-fail, step-by-step blueprint to consistently find listing leads

Change is coming, so it’s time to make sure you’re leaning into the potential of a listings-based business, Jimmy Burgess writes. Nothing helps do that better than geographic farming.

30 listing lead generation ideas for a post-NAR settlement market

If you want to build the listing side of your business in the wake of the NAR settlement, Jimmy Burgess has 30 practical, actionable, doable strategies tailor-made for this moment.

The ‘Chick-fil-A on Sunday’ ChatGPT listing presentation plan

This step-by-step listing presentation blueprint from Jimmy Burgess and your listing appointments will be like Chick-fil-A on a Sunday — closed.

Dual agency

Dual agency is gaining momentum. Should you walk the tightrope?

Real estate compliance expert Summer Goralik looks at the projected prevalence of dual agency and offers a prescription for determining whether it’s the best option for agents and their clients.

Getting your mind(set) right

This is fine. Everything is fine: How to be grateful when times are tough

Broker Aaron Hendon teaches you how to cultivate an attitude of gratitude, even when it’s tough to stay positive and productive.

How to own your value in a post-NAR settlement world

As we move forward together, eXp’s Kendall Bonner writes, demonstrating a higher level of knowledge and expertise is essential for conveying your worth to potential clients.

Don’t let your feelings or bank account dictate your value

If you’re having trouble conveying your value to clients, it may be because you don’t believe in it yourself. Coach Darryl Davis provides the pep talk you need to take center stage as a client coach and advocate.

How great agents win in the face of NAR settlement misinformation

Consumer misconceptions post-NAR settlement are wild. Jimmy Burgess talks to Keeping Current Matters CEO David Childers on how to communicate with today’s buyers and sellers.

5 tips for navigating times of frustration and uncertainty

Whether it’s commission lawsuit settlements or life in general that’s causing your stress, broker-owner Pam Blair offers insight to help you come out stronger on the other side.

