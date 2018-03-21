ICNY 18 Data: What you need to know about net neutrality

"For Redfin, if it hadn't been for net neutrality, we couldn't have gone from a startup to a public company," said Redfin chief economist Nela Richardson. "It was an essential part of bringing our technology from the small scale to a big scale, and now we feel a responsibility to make sure that dominant players don't dominate the real estate market." Watch Richardson and National Association of Realtors (NAR) senior technology policy representative Melanie Wyne onstage at Inman Connect New York as they dig deeper into the real estate benefits of net neutrality and the dangers of the FCC's rollback. Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Email Inman Save My Seat for ICSF Now...