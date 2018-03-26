7 ways to capitalize on spring selling season

Spring selling season is upon us. If you’re ready to make your business soar this spring, pay close attention to the best times for sellers to list their homes as well as when you need to double down on holding open houses. The first step in taking advantage of spring selling season is to address how to obtain more traffic on your existing listings. Here’s what you should do: Update your photos How many times have you seen a listing photo where the home is still wearing its winter rather than its spring photos? If you haven’t done so already, as soon as your area makes the transition to flowers and trees in bloom, take new listing photos. Maximize the effect by having the sellers plant spring flowers in the front yard or you could drop off pots of flowers to freshen the look at the front door. Another strategy is to take photos from different a different perspective from your first set of listing photos. The goal is to make the listing photos as different as possible f...