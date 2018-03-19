Are you still doing a listing “presentation” where you use slides or do most of the talking? If you want to convert more listing appointments into signed listings, it’s time to shift from doing listing presentations to doing listening consultations. In a listing presentation, the focus is on you, your company and how a seller benefits from working with you. A listening consultation is about asking questions, uncovering what matters most to the seller and building a connection that leads to trust. Here are four strategies to help you make the shift. WAIT: Why am I talking? When you're sharing your sales numbers, information about how your company is no. 1, or trying to persuade the seller why you're the best agent to list the seller's home, you're not listening to what's important to that seller. The result is you weaken your connection rather than strengthening it. A better approach is to ask, “how” and “what” questions and to write down the answers. For examp...