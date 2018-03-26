We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Most recent market news

Monday, March 26

Bankrate mortgage rates

The average rate you’ll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.33 percent, an increase of 3 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.31 percent.

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.75 percent, up 3 basis points over the last seven days.

Email Inman