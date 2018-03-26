We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Most recent market news
Monday, March 26
- The average rate you’ll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.33 percent, an increase of 3 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.31 percent.
- The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.75 percent, up 3 basis points over the last seven days.
Comments
Related Articles
Daily market update: March 23, 2018
Daily market update: March 22, 2018
Daily market update: March 21, 2018
Daily market update: March 20, 2018