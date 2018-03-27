We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Tuesday, March 27

Bankrate mortgage rates

The average rate you’ll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.33 percent.

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.76 percent.

Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) 2017 Rankings of Commercial/Multifamily Mortgage Firms’ Origination Volumes

According to a set of commercial/multifamily real estate finance league tables prepared by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the following firms were the top commercial/multifamily mortgage originators in 2017:

HFF

Wells Fargo

PNC Real Estate

Eastdil Secured

JP Morgan Chase & Company

CBRE Capital Markets, Inc.

Key Bank

Capital One Financial Corp.

Meridian Capital Group

Walker & Dunlop.

The MBA study is the only one of its kind to present a comprehensive set of listings of 131 different commercial/multifamily mortgage originators, their 2017 volumes and the different roles they play. The MBA report, Commercial Real Estate/Multifamily Finance Firms – Annual Origination Volumes, presents origination volumes in more than 140 categories, including by role, by investor group, by property type, by financing structure type, and by the location of the originating office.

By dollar volume, the top five originators for third parties in 2017 were:

HFF

Eastdil Secured

CBRE Capital Markets, Inc.

PNC Real Estate

Meridian Capital Group.

The top five lenders in 2017 were:

Wells Fargo

JP Morgan Chase & Company

Key Bank

Capital One Financial Corp.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Ten different companies were at the top of the 11 lists reporting total originations by investor groups:

Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Company, and Eastdil Secured were the top originators for commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)

PNC Real Estate, JP Morgan Chase & Company, and Key Bank were the top originators for commercial bank loans

HFF, MetLife Investment Management, and PGIM Real Estate Finance were the top originators for life insurance companies

Walker & Dunlop, Berkadia, and Wells Fargo were the top originators for Fannie Mae

CBRE Capital Markets, Inc., Walker & Dunlop, and Berkadia were the top originators for Freddie Mac

Greystone, Red Mortgage Capital, LLC, and Berkadia were the top originators for FHA/Ginnie Mae

TH Real Estate, CBRE Capital Markets, Inc., and HFF were the top originators for pension funds

HFF, CBRE Capital Markets, Inc., and Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation were the top originators for credit companies

Eastdil Secured, Capital One Financial Corp., and Meridian Capital Group were the top originators for REITS, Mortgage REITS, and Investment Funds

JLL, PCCP, and Walker & Dunlop were the top originators for specialty finance;

Wells Fargo, HFF, and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. were the top originators for the “other investors” category

News from earlier this week

Monday, March 26

